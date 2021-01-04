As the COVID-19 pandemic consumed a majority of 2020, many people throughout the area stepped up in their jobs or volunteer work to continue serving others.
To highlight some of these efforts, the Telegraph Herald asked readers to nominate Everyday Heroes who have made a difference in the community this year. Here are the stories of the nominees.
JEREMY SHIREMAN
It was a typical Thursday morning delivery on Dec. 17 for Jeremy Shireman, a beverage delivery driver for 7G Distributing in Dubuque. Until it wasn’t.
Shireman was making his second stop of the day at Kwik Stop on Central Ave.
“I had pulled my second cart into the store,” said Shireman. “I noticed a crowd of people around the bathroom. Then someone said, ‘Does anybody know CPR?’”
A woman had collapsed in the restroom at the convenience store. Shireman sprang into action.
“I just dropped my cart and went over and started CPR,” he said.
A former special education teacher at Jefferson Middle School, Jeremy had learned CPR as part of his training through the school district.
“She wasn’t breathing and she didn’t have a pulse,” said Shireman. “I knew CPR, but had never had to use it before. But that training came right back.”
The woman was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital. Shireman did inquire a few days later, and was happy to hear that she had recovered.
It’s not the first time Shireman, who has been a delivery driver for 14 years and with 7G for eight, has intervened during a crisis.
“I was working my route about 10 years ago during a snowstorm,” he said. “A car in front of me started fishtailing and flipped over, landing on its roof in a snowbank.”
Shireman broke the back window of the car and pulled the driver out, staying with her until first responders arrived.
“Jeremy doesn’t just deliver beer, he delivers life-saving measures,” said Christa Kalb, a human resources assistant at 7G who nominated Shireman.
Shireman credits his mother, a nurse, for insisting he keep up with his CPR training. “She gives me refreshers, and we have a CPR card on our fridge at home,” he said. “With a wife and three kids, it’s just good to know.”
Kalb said that, despite the pandemic, Shireman didn’t hesitate to help a stranger. “Sometimes heroes don’t wear capes.”
DOUG BAUSCH
The day after Doug Bausch retired after 30 years of employment at John Deere Dubuque Works, he started student teaching. It was the last requirement he needed to complete his second degree at Clarke University and get his teaching certification.
After his years at John Deere, Bausch, now 71, worked for 12 years at Jefferson Middle School as a reading specialist and language arts teacher.
“I think he is a saint,” said Jefferson Middle School teacher Laura Lenz in her nomination email. “Doug has been doing incredible acts of kindness for a long time.”
When he retired from his teaching job in 2014, Bausch continued to substitute teach and volunteer at Dubuque Dream Center. When the pandemic hit, Bausch stepped up as a volunteer tutor for students at the Gronen School Pod, a program started by John and Mary Gronen in response to local schools’ hybrid learning model, and has tutored students at the Dream Center.
“I enjoy working with kids,” said Bausch, who is the father of two grown sons. “I’m going to keep doing whatever I can for as long as I can.” That has led to Bausch serving for the past five years as a court-appointed special advocate, serving as an advocate in court for children in the foster care system.
Bausch traveled to Ethiopia twice in recent years to help Friends of Homacho, a Dubuque nonprofit. The organization has set up water systems and delivered school and medical supplies to Homacho, a village in Ethiopia. Bausch helped as the group took on pouring cement floors for Homacho schools.
“Doug took time out of his busy schedule to make a video about his trips to Africa so I could share it with my students, who were reading about the lack of water (systems) in Africa,” Lenz said.
Bausch has also traveled both in the U.S. and abroad to volunteer at the Paul Newman Foundation’s SeriousFun camps, for children with cancer and other serious medical conditions.
“My wife passed away from cancer eight years ago,” said Bausch. “So I was looking for something to do in that area. I just volunteer and help out with the kids.”
KEITH KETTLER
Keith Kettler has been director of Mount Pleasant Home in Dubuque since 1990, guiding its residents through the everyday challenges of life. Since 1874, Mount Pleasant Home has provided independent living options for people who often fall through society’s cracks — those who are mentally ill, who have developmental issues or have financial struggles.
Joshua Avila, a resident and employee of Mount Pleasant, nominated Kettler, who moved into the facility in March when COVID-19 shutdowns began.
“Keith moved into Mount Pleasant Home to keep a 24-hour presence in the facility,” Avila said in his nomination. “He has made this sacrifice willingly, placing the welfare of the residents above that of his home, his wife and their three cats.”
Kettler has carefully followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and has worked closely with local health agencies. But implementing different rules and regulations in a facility where so many rely on the comfort of their daily routines has proven to be a challenge.
“We’re trying to keep things as comfortable as possible and still keep them safe,” said Kettler. “It’s not an easy task. Every little decision is complicated.”
Avila said those complicated decisions resulted in immediate action.
“In the beginning of the pandemic, he had his staff deliver meals to the residents’ rooms,” said Avila. “He sent a snack cart around to the residents twice a day. He also made available personal care and hygiene products in an effort to keep individuals from traveling to grocery stores.”
What most residents often looked forward to as part of their daily routines — trips to the store, transportation, eating meals together — was necessarily altered, and it was difficult for many of them to understand.
“Keith has had to field criticism from the residents because of some of the imposed rules,” Avila said. “Keith listens to the residents’ concerns with patience and understanding, and he responds consistently with patience and wisdom. To me, he is a superhero.”
Kettler, like all everyday heroes, is reluctant to take much credit. “We’ve been around a long time. The Spanish flu, World War I, World War II, we’ve come through them all,” he said. “Our staff has a level of dedication that goes above and beyond. We’re just continuing to do what this institution has done for 146 years.”