What may just look like weeds to picnickers at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque are actually the beginnings of a native oak savanna restoration project from the City of Dubuque, set to return the site to its historic landscape.
Just over a year into the growth, the native prairie plants are green and fewer in number than what will one day stand there, but 11 acres of the landmark park’s sloped edges are sending up cereal grasses, wildflowers, forbs and legumes.
“It takes about three years to get a prairie established,” said Parks Division Manager Steve Fehsal, checking the plants last week. “We seeded this last summer. Year one is always kind of ‘meh.’ Weeds are what people see. You’re not seeing flowers or developed stuff. But if you look at areas where the prairie is more established — 32nd Street detention basin, the Bee Branch — we’re seeing really good results.”
This native planting is just one piece to a more than $800,000 project to restore areas of Eagle Point Park and nearby Four Mounds to its native oak savanna — free of invasive species and newer trees such as maples that out-compete the sprawling oaks and hickories that were central to the land’s original features. This project’s goal helps the ecosystem, but also aids stormwater runoff and soil erosion.
What may be more apparent to visitors at Eagle Point this summer will be a series of bioretention cells, stormwater collection ponds built last summer and finished this spring.
“They’re supposed to collect the water, hold it for a time, then let it soak down into the soil,” Fehsal said. “It was a concrete flume that went right down into the woods. If you walk back there, you can see the erosion. It was so steep that everything was just rushing down to the trolley line trail below.”
And, if the grass seems fuller in the park’s center picnic areas, that is because the project also included soil quality restoration work there.
Just a couple of miles north, along the bluff, similar goals on 25 acres at Four Mounds have required more intensive work.
“The winter of 2019, we did about 25 acres of woodland clearing, removing mostly black walnut and cherry, as well as any other invasive species, creating an oak/hickory savanna ecotype,” explained Cody Johnson, an ecosystem restoration supervisor for Applied Ecological Services, the contractors for the projects. “We did some herbicide work then to try and control the oriental bittersweet, which has been choking out the good oak trees and creating a massive groundcover.”
These projects will continue to mature into lush prairie between wide, isolated oaks over the next few years. The prairie will then be managed by occasional fire and other invasive suppression efforts.
Nearly all of this effort has been paid for with funding from the State of Iowa — two Resource Enhancement and Protection grants totaling $400,000, a $175,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, and a $225,000 grant from the state revolving fund.
The City of Dubuque itself was responsible for just a $75,000 match, according to Fehsal.