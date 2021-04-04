PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For the past five years, Thomas Zolper and his students have used their engineering skills to help researchers test out methods of combating invasive aquatic species.
Zolper, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, works with his students to design devices and methods used for U.S. Geological Survey research into ways to stop the spread of invasive mussels and carp.
“It’s an excellent two-way street for us,” Zolper said. “On the one hand, the USGS gets cost-effective research, and then on the other hand, students get excellent educational opportunities.”
Two early inventions that Zolper and his students helped develop recently were awarded U.S. patents. One device aims to distribute a targeted mollusk poison onto the bottoms of ponds affected by zebra mussels, while the other was designed to mix and spray a short-lived fish poison to help kill invasive carp. Left unchecked, the animals end up out-competing native species.
For another project, Zolper and his students worked with the geological survey, University of Dubuque and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium to research the use of carbon dioxide to kill adolescent zebra mussels.
Another, large-scale research project examined methods to inject carbon dioxide gas into locks on major rivers to stop the spread of invasive carp. Zolper has since finished a manuscript on that research for submission to an engineering journal.
“We wanted to demonstrate the most cost-effective method to do that, and we actually filed two invention disclosures on that,” he said.
He now is looking forward to his next project, for which he and his students will seek to develop a means to treat water in ballast tanks of ships to prevent invasive species from reaching new areas in the first place.
“A lot of those got here through ballast water, so this is hoping to prevent entry of newer invasive species,” Zolper said.
He said he hopes his and his students’ work contribute to efforts to protect native aquatic species throughout the U.S. — a task that takes know-how both from biologists and engineers.
“It’s kind of a fertile gold mine, you could say, for inventive steps or inventive ideas,” Zolper said. “So for us, it’s been an excellent collaboration between biologists and engineers, simply because we have to come up with new ways to perform the task that the biologists are requiring of us.”
Jim Luoma, a fisheries biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in La Crosse, worked with Zolper on one of the associate professor’s early projects with the agency. Zolper has since gone on to help other staff at USGS work on their projects, too.
“It’s kind of a win-win situation ... where the university and engineering students got some real-world problem-solving applications, and we got some solutions to the problems that we don’t particularly have the expertise (in),” Luoma said.