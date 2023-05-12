Seinfeld party
Buy Now

Pilar Pearce (left), of Cuba City, Wis., and Ann McCrea, of Benton, laugh at a “Seinfeld” character during the last-episode party at the 3100 Club in Dubuque in 1998.

 Telegraph Herald file

Area fans of a popular television sitcom saluted the show during a watch party for its final episode 25 years ago.

“Seinfeld” signed off May 14, 1998, after nine seasons and 180 episodes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.