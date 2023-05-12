Area fans of a popular television sitcom saluted the show during a watch party for its final episode 25 years ago.
“Seinfeld” signed off May 14, 1998, after nine seasons and 180 episodes.
The final episode marked the end of a cultural era, and watch parties were held nationwide, including locally.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Dubuque watch party in its May 15, 1998, edition.
JERRY SEINS OFF, YADA, YADA, YADA
Jerry didn’t like cereal. Elaine really wasn’t that bad a dancer. George couldn’t even win his own look-alike contest.
And, oh yes, Kramer was a no-show.
No, it wasn’t the final episode of “Seinfeld.” It was the farewell party for the sitcom held Thursday night at the 3100 Club in the Midway Motor Lodge in Dubuque.
Tri-state area residents joined millions across the country in saying goodbye to the show with a special viewing sponsored by KGRR Radio.
The crowd at the 3100 Club took part in all sorts of post- and pre-show activities.
Prior to the show, party-goers could partake of muffin tops, soup served by the Soup Nazi, junior mints and Captain Crunch cereal. There also was a trivia contest, with the winners taking home Pez dispensers, among other prizes.
After the show came the look-alike contest.
Randy Gehl, public relations director at Clarke College, was a dead ringer for Jerry. Dressed in jeans, tennis shoes and a blazer, he had no competition.
Among the prizes he won was a box of Life cereal, but he had a confession to make.
“I don’t eat cereal,” said Gehl.
Like Gehl, Jonathan Shireman, of Dubuque, didn’t have to do much work to look like his character, George.
“I work over at Subway and people are telling me all the time that I look like George, only 10 years younger,” said Shireman, 24. “I took it as kind of an insult because I’m not totally bald.”
Sandy Nemmers, of Dubuque, went through quite a bit of trouble to look like Elaine. But she pulled it off.
“My hair is sandy blonde,” said Nemmers, who was sporting jet-black locks. “I dyed it for tonight.”
Nemmers won the Elaine look-alike contest against two other strong candidates. But she lost the Elaine dance competition — another contestant had the bad weird dancing act down much better.
Meanwhile, there were no Kramer wannabees.
Before the show, some were apprehensive about how good the final episode would be.
“I’m sort of pessimistic,” said Gehl. “There’s been so much hype.”
“It’ll be interesting,” said Nemmers. “They can go anywhere with this. Maybe they’ll even have a plot for once.”
Actually, the final show was about something.
It started with Jerry and George back in the sitcom picture with NBC. As a perk, they get a private jet that will take them anywhere and they invite Kramer and Elaine for a trip to Paris. But plane trouble lands them in a Massachusetts town where they witness a carjacking. They get arrested for not helping the victim and a trial ensues, with the honorable Judge Arthur Vandelay presiding.
Numerous past guests testify to their bad character — including such favorites as the Soup Nazi, Babu, Teri Hatcher, Bookman the library cop, the Bubble Boy and the low talker who created the puffy shirt.
Eventually, they get convicted and sentenced to a year in jail. It ends with Jerry doing a comedy routine in prison.
