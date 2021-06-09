CLINTON, Iowa — After more than six hours of deliberation, a jury found a Dubuque man guilty of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, stared downward and appeared deflated as the guilty verdict was read Tuesday in the Clinton County Courthouse. He was on trial for the second time for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself. Jurors took more than six hours over two days to side with the prosecution.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said Buelow would be transferred back to Dubuque County Jail to await his sentencing hearing, which has not been set yet. He faces up to 50 years in prison.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III said all of the evidence supported the charge and conviction.
“We’re pleased for the Link family, who endured a tragedy in this matter through the death of a loved one,” he said. “We’re glad the jury rendered a guilty verdict.”
Buelow’s attorneys, David Fautsch and Elisabeth Archer, appeared upset as the verdict was read. They could not be located at the courthouse for comment after the close of the trial.
They later emailed the following statement to the Telegraph Herald, “This is a devastating day for Fontae and his family. Samantha Link’s death was tragic, but wrongly holding Fontae responsible for it compounds the tragedy. We are unwavering in our belief in our client’s innocence. Our fight for justice will continue because we cannot allow this suicide to destroy two lives.”
Buelow previously was found guilty of second-degree murder in a 2018 trial, and he was sentenced to 50 years in prison. But last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s prior conviction on that charge, granting him a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records on Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence in the initial trial.
The second trial took place in Clinton due to previous publicity in Dubuque County regarding the case. The public was not permitted in the courtroom due to COVID-19 precautions, but family members were able to watch proceedings live from another location.
Buelow’s trial began May 25 with two days of jury selection, and the case was handed over to the jury for deliberations on Monday after six days of testimony.
Buelow did not take the stand during this trial, a change from the one held in 2018. However, jurors did see multiple body camera and police interview videos during which Buelow provided similar recountings of the events of March 31, 2017.
Buelow called 911 at 2:17 a.m. that day, 10 minutes after a video was recorded on his phone of Buelow trying to get Link out of his house. However, his phone records showed that he called his roommate, William Kafar, moments before calling 911.
Buelow initially told police that he and Link got into an argument about his previous relationship while at Easy Street bar in Dubuque, and they continued arguing after arriving at his residence. He claimed Link stabbed herself moments after he broke up with her
A significant amount of testimony focused on Link’s mental health records, which showed that she attempted suicide previously and was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. A psychiatrist who extensively studied Link’s mental health history on behalf of the defense also testified Link was at a high risk for suicide prior to her death.
However, the prosecution noted that a psychiatrist that Link had been seeing for about six months didn’t believe Link was having any suicidal thoughts, including at their last appointment less than 48 hours before she was killed. The prosecution also noted that Link was thinking about her future, as she scheduled another appointment with the psychiatrist and was excited about applying to a new job.
Prosecution and defense witnesses also interpreted crime scene evidence differently throughout the trial, including how the orientation of Link’s stab wounds indicated she was killed, according to the prosecution expert, or killed herself, according to an expert for the defense. Link was found with three stab wounds to the chest, two of which were fatal.
Prosecution witnesses said Buelow had to have been standing near Link when she was stabbed, and that Link’s thick sweatshirts prevented a lot of blood from going onto Buelow’s shirt.
However, defense expert witnesses said they believed the shirt’s limited bloodstains were more consistent with Buelow standing up to 10 feet away from Link.
Fautsch also stated in his closing argument on Monday that no one can know how the knife used in the stabbing made its way to the living room, which is adjacent to the kitchen in which Link’s body was found.
Law enforcement saw the knife immediately upon entering Buelow’s residence, though the blood on it apparently already was dry, as it did not stain the living room carpet.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand argued in his closing statement that it was “common sense” that Buelow moved the knife there after stabbing Link.
“The defendant needs to be held accountable for what he did to Sam,” Hammerand told the jury Monday, just moments before they were dismissed to deliberate.