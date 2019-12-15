Dubuque could accommodate the increased need for parking related to an expansion of two major downtown employers without accelerating plans for a $20 million ramp, according to a local expert.
However, officials with Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA say a new ramp is a deal-breaker requirement for them to proceed with plans to buy one of the city’s largest buildings.
Candace Eudaley-Loebach, a transportation consultant who previously served as the City of Dubuque transportation director, asked City Council members to table consideration of a development agreement tied to the estimated $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., by a partnership entity of the two companies.
That agreement commits the city to build a new, 500-space parking structure at a site to be determined by Dec. 31, 2022, to accommodate a planned influx of employees working downtown.
She contends the investment might not be needed and that there are other, less-costly avenues the city could explore. But company officials say the ramp is necessary.
“We understand the significance of the city’s proposed spending,” said Cottingham & Butler CEO David Becker, who was traveling, in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Our request was to move up the timing of the proposed structure, which was already in the (city’s) five-year (capital improvement) plan. With the required new parking spots for Dupaco (Community Credit Union) and Heartland, we expect open and available spots to decrease significantly.”
An attorney for Heartland Financial said the two companies “conducted a thorough analysis/forecast and discussed alternatives at length” to accommodate parking needs.
“We are not asking for any expenditure that was not already previously approved by the city,” said Michael Coyle, senior general counsel for Heartland, via email.
Heartland employs about 450 people in Dubuque and would bring nearly 300 of them to the Roshek Building, Coyle wrote.
Eudaley-Loebach argues the city has existing parking garages within walking distance that are “significantly under-utilized.” They could be used to meet short-term parking needs downtown without the need for a new ramp.
“Ultimately, the city may need to build a new parking garage to support employment growth downtown,” she said. “The question is, ‘When and where does this need to be built? And does the development agreement provide enough flexibility to study and make an informed decision that serves multiple uses and supports the city’s long-term goals?’”
For the cost of the interest payment on a $20 million dollar parking ramp — estimated at about $600,000 annually — she argued that the city could provide a $50-per-month stipend for 1,000 employees downtown.
That could be used to rent unused parking spots at Five Flags Center and Fifth Street parking ramps. Or employees could carpool, share the cost of parking and save the rest of their stipend; purchase a bus pass; or bike or walk and pocket the cash.
The Five Flags ramp at 100 W. Fourth St., four blocks from the Roshek Building, has 332 available parking spaces, according to city records. The ramp at 501 Iowa St. has 134 available spaces.
Dupaco is in the midst of a $38.5 million renovation to transform the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St. into an operations center.
Dupaco officials are evaluating a cash-out benefit with the project that could reduce the need for additional parking to be built in the Millwork District.
The same, Eudaley-Loebach argues, could be done with the Roshek Building.
“A lot of employees are embracing affordable housing downtown and are walking and biking (or taking the bus),” said Dupaco Chief Marketing Officer David Klavitter. “How do we also account for their needs?”
Eudaley-Loebach said a cash stipend also could be combined with changing assigned spots at the Iowa Street and Locust Street ramps to unassigned and overselling those spaces as in other city garages.
Like airlines overbooking flights, 10% to 20% of people are sick, on vacation, working out of the office or otherwise not using assigned parking on any given day, she said.
She said that would increase capacity by 100 to 200 permits at the closest parking facilities to Roshek.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen warned tabling the agreement could scuttle the project, saying that “to continue their rapid expansion and for tax purposes” the companies need to close on the purchase by Dec. 31.
Becker wrote the Roshek Building, combined with Cottingham’s other facilities, will allow the company to add up to 500 new employees in Dubuque over the next five to 10 years.
He added that a large portion of employees travel into and out of Dubuque regularly. Accordingly, cash-out parking “would not work for much of our employee base.”
Eudaley-Loebach contends such a benefit could help the city expand downtown employment with much less capital invested in parking facilities.
“The community would be saving money, expanding transportation choice and continuing progress towards cleaner air,” she said.
Reached by the TH, Council Member Brett Shaw said he agrees with Eudaley-Loebach and intends to bring up her suggestions as a point of discussion at Monday’s meeting.
“We should look to utilize our existing infrastructure in better ways (to help avoid) large capital investment when possible,” he said.
Council Member Ric Jones told the TH that the parking suggestions “have merit,” but he is not inclined to hold up expansion plans by “two of the best businesses with headquarters in Dubuque.”
“It was our intent to enhance parking in downtown Dubuque to the tune of $20 million soon anyway,” he said. “Candace has good ideas that need to be discussed about the long-term future of parking downtown, but the future of this project looks to me like it needs to include a parking facility.”