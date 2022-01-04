For the first time in 16 years, Dubuque has a new mayor.
Surrounded by his family, City Council Member Brad Cavanagh raised his right hand and swore the oath of office before taking the center chair of the council chambers as mayor on Monday night. And a short time later, council members officially approved holding a special election for the council seat he vacated.
Cavanagh, 43, succeeds Dubuque’s longest-serving mayor, Roy Buol, 71, who did not run for reelection.
Soon after taking the oath, Cavanagh thanked residents for supporting his campaign for mayor and expressed his enthusiasm for the future.
“It’s an incredible honor to be sitting up here,” he said. “I feel like I should be more worried or nervous, but honestly, I’m excited.”
Cavanagh in November topped fellow Council Member David Resnick, securing about 60% of the votes cast, after the two emerged from a five-person primary.
Cavanagh was elected to the City Council in 2019. The year prior to that, he unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat for the District 99 seat on the Iowa House of Representatives. He also previously served on the Dubuque Housing Commission.
The Dubuque native previously spent 11 years at Loras College as an associate professor of social work and now is an independent social worker. He is married with two children.
He said he hopes to lead the City Council by encouraging members to listen to the needs of residents.
“I want us to work together to find the best ways to serve the people we are representing,” he said. “I want to hear more of what people have to say.”
Council Member Susan Farber said she looks forward to seeing Cavanagh lead the City Council.
“He’s very well-positioned to take this next step,” Farber said. “I think he’ll be a very good ambassador for the city.”
Farber and fellow Council Members Ric Jones and Danny Sprank also were sworn in Monday night to serve their new, four-year terms after each successfully ran for reelection in November. At-large member Jones and Ward 3 member Sprank won contested elections, while Ward 1 member Farber ran uncontested.
Cavanagh had been the council’s Ward 4 representative, and council members later in Monday night’s meeting unanimously voted to approve holding a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of Cavanagh’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
The special election will be held on March 29. If more than two candidates file for the position, a primary election will be held on March 1.
Council members previously had discussed how to fill the vacant position, ultimately deciding against appointing someone and instead voicing support for having an election.
“I know there is a financial cost for an election, but I think it’s worth it,” Cavanagh said Monday night.
Farber won a special election last year to initially land the Ward 1 seat before being reelected in November. She said she believes a special election for Cavanagh’s seat will yield the best candidates.
“I think whoever does step in will be the right fit for the position,” she said. “It’s the right way to go.”
Council members urged eligible residents to run for the position.
“There are a lot of great people who live in Ward 4,” Jones said. “We need some of those people to step up and run for this position.”