Heritage Pond has been freshly stocked with trout.
The site was one of six locations to receive trout as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ cool-weather trout program, according to a press release.
The release states that the six locations received between 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout. The program brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.
The program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and a paid trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.