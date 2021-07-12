A slew of additional charges recently were filed against two men accused of shooting a flare gun at individuals, vehicles and a residence in Dubuque, while the case against the third person allegedly involved has been moved to juvenile court.
Royal W.K. Broman, 27, of Asbury, Iowa, and Chandler A. Bourgeous, 21, of Apple River, Ill., now each are charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with one count each of first-degree arson, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and going armed with intent; two counts each of second-degree arson and assault with intent to inflict serious injury; three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and four counts of reckless use of fire or explosives.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Annalise M. Flogel, 16, of Asbury, had been charged in adult court with first-degree arson and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, but her case recently was waived to juvenile court.
The three are accused of repeatedly firing a flare gun in Dubuque on June 9.
Court documents state that police received reports of two vehicles in the area of Locust and West 10th streets with windows shot out by a flare gun, and one of them was on fire.
In the 900 block of Locust Street, Molly A. Carpenter, 49, of Peosta, Iowa, reported that people shot a flare gun at her, though she was not injured.
Officers then responded to 3021/2 Locust St., Apt. A, where a flare was shot through a window and set the carpet on fire. Documents state that Dean J. Beresford, 47, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., was inside the apartment at the time with his three children.
John English, 73, of Shawnee, Kan., also suffered a “large contusion” when he was struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff Street, documents state.
Police used traffic cameras to identify the vehicle tied to all of the incidents, then tracked it to the parking lot of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
The occupants were identified as Bourgeous, Broman and Flogel, police said. Four flare guns and additional flares were located in the vehicle.