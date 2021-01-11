Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is presenting a pair of online retirement workshops.
“Rethinking Your Retirement during COVID-19” will be available at noon or 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 19. This workshop will focus on shifting considerations of retirement due to the pandemic.
“Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” is a two-part workshop outlining key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning your retirement income.
This workshop will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 21 and 28; Mondays, March 22 and 29; and Thursdays, April 22 and 29; and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 9 and 16.
Pre-registration for all workshops is required and can be made at extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement.