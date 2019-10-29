Police said a man was arrested for illegally towing a car that was parked outside a Dubuque residence.
Patrick R. Kittler, 26, of Manhattan, Ill., was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
Court documents obtained Monday state that Kittler used a tow strap from the back of a pickup truck to tow a vehicle belonging to Marcos D. Hernandez-Garcia, 20, from the 400 block of Loras Boulevard to Bluff Street, where it was left illegally parked, facing north and blocking a driveway just north of Loras Boulevard. Traffic camera footage indicates Kittler pulled the vehicle down Loras, traveled through a red light at Loras and Bluff and turned north onto Bluff, the wrong way on the one-way street.
Hernandez-Garcia reported $1,909 worth of criminal damage done to his vehicle.
Kittler was accompanied by a man who has not been charged, according to court documents. Kittler also was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device, malicious mischief or injury to a motor vehicle, tampering with a motor vehicle, improper rear lamps, reckless driving and driving on the wrong side of a two-way roadway.