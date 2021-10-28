Sorry, an error occurred.
An early in-person voting satellite location for Dubuque County’s Nov. 2 city and school board elections will be available this week in Dubuque.
In-person voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Election Annex, 75 Locust St., according to a press release from Dubuque County.
Any eligible voter in Dubuque County may register to vote, change address, and vote in-person at the annex Friday.
All other early in-person voting is limited to the auditor’s office on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.
Voter ID is required at all locations.
