Elected officials representing Dubuque and Dubuque County on Monday approved a collective $1 million to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport.
The Dubuque City Council and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors each agreed to contribute up to $500,000 as part of a two-year agreement.
The money will provide a minimum revenue guarantee to the yet-unnamed airline, which will provide four flights per week from the airport — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla.
Airport Manager Todd Dalsing said flights through the new airline likely will begin in the first quarter of 2023, depending on when negotiations are finalized. It would mark the return of commercial air service in the community since American Airlines ended its flights between Dubuque and Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Sept. 6.
If the first two years of flights prove popular, Dalsing said he believes the Dubuque-to-Florida air service could continue into the future without requiring additional financial support from the city and county.
“Our goal is to make this a success, so we no longer need to have a minimum revenue guarantee after the first two years,” he said.
Dubuque City Council
City Council members on Monday night voted, 7-0, to contribute up to $500,000 for the agreement.
“The people of Dubuque deserve connection to the entire country,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “This is one piece of the puzzle.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she believes the new service will encourage more Dubuque residents to consider the local airport when they travel.
“One of the things we need to do is to keep our airport top of mind for people in the area,” she said. “You don’t want to get in the habit of going somewhere else for your travel needs.”
Dalsing said commercial flights from Dubuque to Florida long have been requested by residents, and he anticipates that the new service will spur high demand.
A 2021 study found that about 38,000 people fly to Florida from Dubuque’s “catchment area” of a 40-mile radius.
The additional flights provided by the new agreement also would guarantee the airport’s eligibility for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Plan program, potentially ensuring the airport would receive a $1 million annual entitlement.
While City Council members were elated by the potential new air service in Dubuque, several said more flights to a wider array of locations need to be secured in the future.
“This isn’t enough,” said Council Member Katy Wethal. “In the end, we might have better air service than we have ever had in our community.”
If the first two years of flights to Florida prove financially successful for the unnamed air carrier, Dalsing said, he imagines that the list of destinations it offers from the airport could increase.
Dubuque County Board of Supervisors
Earlier Monday, Dubuque County supervisors approved up to $500,000 as well, but they indicated they wished to know more about both future support and logistics on Florida’s end of the route from Dubuque.
The supervisors voted unanimously for the funding from the county’s dwindling allocation of $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Having a functioning airport is one of the core services a community should provide,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “I’m very glad that the (Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce) brought this to us.”
He had wanted further information on the future contract details before moving on the measure, saying the county board’s consensus could suffice, but joined the other two supervisors in voting for the measure when a motion was made.
Supervisor Ann McDonough supported the measure and said she expected it would not be the airport’s last request for county funding.
“All of the taxpayers I talk to throughout the county support us using federal funds at this level to support the airport,” she said. “I also think it’s likely that this is the new way forward, that we are going to be challenged and have to pay for air service to have carriers, legacy or others. So, we should be discussing what kind of number can we put in the budget to be anticipating that commitment I think we’re going to have to make.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff agreed that the county might have to support the airport further in the future and said the current proposal was necessary.
“I think this request gets us out two years, to where there are going to be some more pilots, to where maybe we can get a legacy carrier,” he said. “There may be some costs down the road, but that’s unforeseen. We have to do something. We could lose businesses. This isn’t ideal by any means, but without having the option of a legacy air carrier, this is the best we can do.”
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover told supervisors that officials still will work to get a larger airline onboard.
“This is not in lieu of legacy service, not in lieu of going to major hubs,” she said. “This is one small step toward putting some points on the board, protecting our airport.”
The proposal would include flights to Orlando and Fort Myers. McDonough wondered if the latter route would be possible following Hurricane Ian’s damage to Fort Myers last week.
“It’s unlikely that we’re going to have an aggressive contract going there in the near future,” she said.
Dalsing said he was following the developments in Fort Myers closely.
“We will be assessing the damages, the impact on the community and how that impacts our agreement,” he said. “We may have to postpone the Fort Myers service but will work with the carrier to assess all that.”
Pothoff added that if the county was to help fund marketing for the route to Florida, he wanted advertising for Dubuque in the Florida destinations.
“We have a lot of attractions,” he said. “We can draw people here just as well as they can draw people there. If we’re not going to try it, they’re not going to come.”
