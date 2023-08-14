Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
An article about staff members walking out of a Dubuque restaurant seeking new management was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Aug. 7 to Sunday:
1.) Staff members walk out, ask for new management at Dubuque restaurant
2.) Authorities: Dubuque County man left seriously injured man in ditch following crash
3.) Avelo requests nearly $600,000 from local revenue guarantee agreement
4.) Biz Buzz Monday: Business serving healthy options opens brick-and-mortar location in Dyersville
5.) Investigation shows 70 people, multiple weapons at fatal shooting in Dubuque
6.) Police: Dubuque man assaulted woman; blood found ‘all over’ residence
7.) Biz Buzz: New bar, eatery to open in Bellevue; laser hair removal company coming to Dubuque; Dyersville business opens brick-and-mortar location
8.) A.Y. McDonald breaks ground on ‘historic’ foundry project in Dickeyville
9.) Dangerous drug detected for first time in Dubuque
10.) Love That Lasts: 58 years later, Dubuque couple still remembers ‘Marriage is forever’ advice
