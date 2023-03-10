PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said the cause of death for a missing man found dead in Grant County was "inconclusive" following an autopsy.
The autopsy was performed Thursday in Madison on Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 5. His body was found Sunday about a mile south of the residence where he last was seen.
The autopsy found "no signs of trauma," according to a press release today from the Grant County Sheriff's Department. The cause of death was inconclusive, and the office is awaiting a toxicology report and final pathology report.
Authorities previously said Henry was in Platteville to work for a few weeks, as he had done numerous times in the past. He last was seen in the early hours of Dec. 5 after returning from a social gathering to the home he was staying at on Condry Road.
Recommended for you
He left a voicemail with James "Jim" Dailey, who owned the home where Henry was staying, at about noon Dec. 5 asking Dailey to call him back. He had not been seen or heard from since.
His body was found Sunday by a 14-year-old boy in a ravine in the woods just outside the perimeter of the 2,800-acre area officers searched in January in an attempt to locate Henry.
The investigation remains open and active, according to the sheriff's department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.