PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said the cause of death for a missing man found dead in Grant County was "inconclusive" following an autopsy.

The autopsy was performed Thursday in Madison on Ronald Henry, 34, who was reported missing from rural Platteville on Dec. 5. His body was found Sunday about a mile south of the residence where he last was seen. 

