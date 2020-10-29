MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A man recently was arrested for a September assault that left a rural Manchester resident badly beaten and with a fractured ankle.
Cody J. Clark, 25, of Marion, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with willful injury causing serious injury and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that two men assaulted Dustin W. Wall, of rural Manchester, at about 8:20 p.m. Sept. 4 near his goat barn at his residence.
"Dustin had multiple serious injuries, including extensive swelling and bruising to his face, cuts on the back of his head and a fractured ankle," documents state.
During the ensuing investigation, Clark admitted he was one of the attackers, documents state. No information was provided on the second attacker, and it is unclear is anyone else has been arrested in the case.
While executing a search warrant in connection with the case, marijuana was found in a truck that Clark also later admitted was his.
A warrant in connection to the charges was issued on Sept. 22.