LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. -- Lafayette County Supervisors have approved six resolutions that have updated the county zoning map, covering more than 200 acres.
According to officials, the properties are listed as A-1 Exclusive Agriculture, under the Agriculture Working Lands Initiative, formerly the Farmland Preservation Program.
The resolutions approved zoning changes from A-2 Agriculture District to A-1 Agriculture Working Lands Initiative. Five of the parcels also were zoned RR Rural Residential or R-1 Single Family Residential.
The 200 acres are located in six townships, including Fayette, Gratiot, Kendall, Lamont, Wayne and the Town of Wiota.