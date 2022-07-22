EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man recently was sentenced to two years of probation for allegedly pulling a gun on another driver.
Mitchell J. Leuchs, 25, of Epworth, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous weapon and operating while intoxicated. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
A charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.
Leuchs also must pay $2,110 in civil penalties, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that Jarrett Pottebaum, of Dubuque, reported that Leuchs was traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 20 on Oct. 2 when he cut across the lanes to exit in Epworth, nearly hitting another vehicle in the process. Pottebaum followed Leuchs into Epworth and told Leuchs to drive more carefully.
Leuchs then pulled out a handgun and displayed it to Pottebaum, documents state.
Epworth police then received a call about a vehicle driving through town at a high rate of speed on Old Highway Road. Officers stopped Leuchs’ vehicle in Cascade.
After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle, ammunition magazines and boxes and 1 gram of marijuana, documents state.