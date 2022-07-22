EPWORTH, Iowa — A Dubuque County man recently was sentenced to two years of probation for allegedly pulling a gun on another driver.

Mitchell J. Leuchs, 25, of Epworth, was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous weapon and operating while intoxicated. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.