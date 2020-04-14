The first phase of the Forest Hills watershed drainage project is expected to begin this week in Asbury.
This initial phase of the project includes dredging and regrading the pond in the subdivision, replacing the overflow pipe and adding shoreline protection, according to the city.
The contractor is Tschiggfrie Excavating of Dubuque.
The project is expected to be completed by July 31.
The pond in the subdivision was drained in December ahead of the storm sewer project. The city states that, after work is complete, it should start to refill this fall.