Ronald A. Smith
GALENA, Ill. — A man is scheduled to be sentenced this month for shooting another man with a crossbow in Galena, though attempted murder charges related to the incident have been dismissed.
Ronald A. Smith, 35, entered a blind plea of guilty in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated battery.
His sentencing hearing is set for May 19.
During plea proceedings, two counts of attempted murder and one additional count of aggravated battery were dismissed.
The charges related to the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, of Galena.
A previous press release states that Smith lived in Galena until April 2022 when a “domestic violence incident occurred” between him and his estranged wife.
On June 22, Smith’s wife and her friend Roellich were sitting on the deck of her residence when “Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow,” the release states.
“As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow ... to become lodged in Roellich’s torso,” the release states.
Court documents state that the tip of the arrow was “lodged internally near Roellich’s right lung.”
He later had surgery to remove the projectile.
Smith fled the scene, but his wife identified him as the shooter. Law enforcement personnel used two K-9 units to search for Smith, and a crossbow and duffel bag were found in the woods.
Smith’s father drove Smith to the sheriff’s department on June 23 and reported that his son confessed to the shooting, documents state.
