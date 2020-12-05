WAUZEKA, Wis. — A Crawford County man faces charges including attempted homicide for allegedly attacking a woman Wednesday.
Jesse G. Brooks, 30, of Wauzeka, is charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, substantial domestic battery and bail jumping, according to the county sheriff’s department.
A press release issued Friday said the attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a residence on East Front Street in Wauzeka. It states that the woman, whose name was not released, reported locking herself in a bedroom with three children, ages 7 months, 2 years and 4 years old.
“Brooks broke through the locked door and ripped the female’s dress off and began to attack her and threw her to the ground,” the release states. “The woman stated that Brooks attempted to break her neck during the altercation and was telling her that he was going to kill her.”
The woman pushed him off of her, and he injured his leg. The woman then ran from the residence for help. She had facial injuries, including a possible broken nose, and other scrapes.
Authorities located Brooks at a hospital, where he went for treatment of his leg injury.
In addition to his charges, he was cited with possession of THC and of drug paraphernalia.