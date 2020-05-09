The Dubuque mall has created a plan to help local makers of personal protective equipment bring their products to market.
Kennedy Mall announced Friday plans to create a new space called PPE Marketplace. This area within the mall would offer facial coverings, hand sanitizer, gloves, shields and other similar items.
Local manufacturers of personal protective equipment might be able to use space in the mall for free. Those interested in selling their wares at PPE Marketplace should contact Andrew Kopper at 563-556-1994 or akopper@cafarocompany.com.
Some stores in Kennedy Mall reopened Friday after being closed since late March.
Spokesman Joe Bell said it is unclear when PPE Marketplace would open but that the mall aims to get it up and running sooner rather than later.
“Right now, we want to identify local makers of PPE,” he said. “Once we have compiled a list of vendors, that is when we will open a kiosk or even a storefront so people can get hands on this equipment.”