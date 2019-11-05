A band known for its geeky persona, style and 1980s dance moves will headline Cascade’s 2020 Hometown Days celebration.
The Spazmatics will play on Saturday, Aug. 15, organizers recently announced. The festival’s theme is “The 80s.” The festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 14 to 16.
Event committee member Shontele Orr said the theme choice was spurred by repeated requests.
“After each Hometown Days event, we always ask for and welcome feedback to see what folks want for next year,” she said. “We have had many suggestions come in asking for us to do an ’80s theme. The committee voted after the 2018 event to have the ’80s theme coincide with our five-year anniversary, knowing the 40th class reunion for 1980 would fall in the year 2020.”