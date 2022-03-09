Question: At the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 20, why is there a roundabout on the south side of U.S. 20 and stoplights on the north side of U.S. 20 instead of both being roundabouts? Why is there not an exit off the Southwest Arterial at Military Road in Key West?
Answer: Many of the design choices made along the Southwest Arterial came as the result of collaboration between the City of Dubuque and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
In 2012, the City was eyeing more roundabouts on intersections along the arterial.
“However, at that time roundabouts were still somewhat new in Iowa and the Iowa DOT had a different procedure for approval of roundabouts,” assistant city engineer Bob Schiesl said in an email. “After much review and discussion, the Iowa DOT concurred with the need for a roundabout intersection at the south terminal of the interchange ramp with U.S. 20.”
Sam Shea, district transportation planner for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said that the roundabout was approved because that intersection has five legs including the arterial, the U.S. 20 access roads and Chesterfield Drive.
Elsewhere, the state preferred more traditional approaches.
An interchange was not included at Military Road because of potential impacts to Mount Olivet Cemetery and other historically sensitive sites in the Key West area, Schiesl said in the email.
Shea added that the arterial is designated as priority-one access control, a designation that has a minimum spacing between interchanges of one mile, though two-mile spacing is preferred.
Military Road is too close to U.S. 61 to allow for the proper spacing.