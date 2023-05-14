In her 20 years living in Dubuque, Christy Monk has been on a mission to make her expertise in architecture as beneficial as possible to the community.
Monk, who works as a principal architect for FEH Design, has offered her expertise for free for several years to assist projects at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque and as a member of the City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission.
Monk has enjoyed spending time at the local library since moving to Dubuque. Over the years, she particularly has become attached to checking out e-books.
It was this love of the library that inspired her to join the board of trustees in 2016.
“I felt like I could provide useful insight into board decisions,” Monk said. “I knew I had knowledge that would be useful for facility and operational input.”
As an architect, Monk has designed entire libraries, so as a board member, she regularly receives questions on improvements to the library and building upgrades.
Over the years, she has helped the library carry out a variety of improvements to the facility and provided guidance on the development of the library’s recently created five-year strategic plan.
Her proudest accomplishment is helping design the WhisperRoom, a soundproof recording studio available to library patrons.
“That was a really cool addition that I was happy to help out with,” she said.
Monk served as president of the board of trustees in 2020 and 2021. She also has held roles on the library’s operations committee and serves on the board of directors for Carnegie-Stout Public Library Foundation.
Library Director Nick Rossman said Monk has been a valuable asset to the city since she joined the board of trustees, ensuring improvements at the library are performed in a satisfactory and efficient manner.
“Her expertise has helped the library and the city with cost-saving measures and holding vendors accountable,” Rossman said. “We really do value her expertise.”
As a member of the Historic Preservation Commission, Monk has been able to use her architectural expertise to help determine the viability of preserving and maintaining some of Dubuque’s oldest structures.
Monk said she enjoys sharing her knowledge to help the community and plans to continue helping in whatever way she can.
“My goal is to make architecture not feel scary or daunting,” she said. “I try to make it accessible for all.”
