Person Who Makes a Difference
Christy Monk stands outside Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque on Friday.

 JESSICA REILLY

In her 20 years living in Dubuque, Christy Monk has been on a mission to make her expertise in architecture as beneficial as possible to the community.

Monk, who works as a principal architect for FEH Design, has offered her expertise for free for several years to assist projects at Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque and as a member of the City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission.

