When the Grant County Sheriff’s Department relocated its offices and the county jail to the new Grant County Community Services Building last month, it was hoped the dispatch center would be in the new building by December.
That move hasn’t happened as the local telephone provider, TDS Telecom, has to work through issues concerning the public safety answering point.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said TDS has to do some testing on the new 911 system that comes into the Grant County Community Services Building. The $25 million structure is located just outside of Lancaster.
“The new building has no copper wires,” Dreckman said. “So it is a completely different way from what we have been doing in the past. (TDS) has to reach out to all the different telecoms that might send 911 calls into our area and make sure they can reach our new PSAP technology.”
He indicated that the dispatch center will remain in the former Grant County Law Enforcement Center until those issues can be worked out. He said TDS is anticipating it could take two to six months.
“Hopefully, it will be more on the two side than the six side, but we’re set up and ready to go as soon as the testing is completed,” he said. “It is a challenge, but we’ll get through it, and we’ll have a fantastic facility once we’re done.”