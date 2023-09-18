Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A touring ballet company will bring a performance of a classic piece to Dubuque next year.
World Ballet Series will perform Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" on March 13 at Five Flags Theater, a press release states.
World Ballet Series features "renowned professional dancers representing over 10 countries," the release states.
The production of "Swan Lake" features hand-painted sets and more than 150 costumes.
Tickets for the Dubuque performance go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, and can be purchased at the Five Flags Center box office, at ticketmaster.com and by calling 563-589-4258.
