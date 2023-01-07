FARLEY, Iowa — Most of the time, when we hear about an accident that takes a life, we’re able to quickly move past the news unless the death happened to a family member or someone we know.Last September, I read about a farm accident in Farley. Austin Gaul, 25, died when a 10-ton wagon of cut corn rolled over him while he, his father, brother and friends were working a neighbor’s field next to their East Dyersville Road farm at night.

I didn’t know Austin or his family, but having covered too many accidental deaths in my career, I imagined the shock and pain they must be experiencing. I asked the Gaul family if they would talk about their oldest son and share what happened that night. They graciously accepted my invitation.

