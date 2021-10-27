MANCHESTER, Iowa – Police said a masked employee of a Manchester company broke into a building used by the business.
Thomas F. Rosauer, 34, of Independence, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
Documents state that Manchester police responded at 2:52 a.m. Friday to a building at 1057 S. Third St. used by XL Trailers.
A man at the scene told police that he was inside the building when he came upon a masked man. The man slammed a door shut on the masked intruder, but the masked man was able to force his way past the other man and fled from the building, running north on South Third Street.
A Delaware County Sheriff’s Department deputy located Rosauer at about 3:15 a.m. laying in the front seat of a vehicle in the Grant Street area. Rosauer was wearing the clothing described by the man at the building, and a black ski mask was in his vehicle.
He was identified as being an XL Trailers employee who knew the door code to enter the facility on South Third Street.
Rosauer’s vehicle also contained tools, copper wire, old welding and plasma cutting equipment, meth, edible marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to documents.
Two trailers at 1039 S. Third St. were found to contain a bag and cooler belonging to Rosauer. The bag and coolers contained items stolen from XL Trailers with a value of $1,308, documents state.