Family program to focus on insects at wildlife area in Jo Daviess County

GALENA, Ill. – A free outdoor “Family Day” program in Jo Daviess County will focus on the world of insects.
The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation will host “Insectopedia” from 4 to 6 p.m. on both Friday, July 23 and July 30 at Casper Bluff Land & Water Reserve, 870 S. Pilot Knob Road, Galena, according to a press release.
The program will look at humans’ reliance on insects through a “Web of Life” activity, then visit four types of no-kill insect traps to take a close-up look at the insect community at Casper Bluff.
Participants also will make prairie seed bombs to bring home as a way to encourage insect diversity in their yards.
Maximum participation per event is 15 kids and RSVPs are required by visiting jdcf.org/events.