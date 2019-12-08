Dubuque Community School Board members are expected to swear in newly elected board members and elect officers on Monday.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Forum, 2300 Chaney Road.
Voters last month elected newcomer Kate Parks and incumbents Mike Donohue, Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman to serve four-year terms on the board.
Monday’s board agenda includes the administration of oaths of office to board members, along with the nomination and election of the board president and vice president.
Other items on the agenda include receipt of the district’s comprehensive annual financial report and tentative approval of plans, specification and cost estimates for a Hempstead High School serving kitchen equipment replacement project.