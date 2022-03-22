MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear discussed education, health care and economic development before a group of supporters in Maquoketa on Monday night.
About 25 people attended the campaign stop at the Decker House Hotel, the latest in a slate of meet-and-greets DeJear has hosted since filing to run for the position last week.
DeJear is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in this fall’s election. Libertarian Rick Stewart also has filed to run for governor.
In 2018, DeJear ran for Iowa Secretary of State but was defeated by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.
Prior to Monday’s event, she said her 2018 campaign informed her current effort, particularly based on the voter turnout the state saw four years ago. She said less than half of eligible voters of color and voters ages 18 to 34 cast ballots that year, and only 45% of registered independents did so.
Her current campaign is focused on traveling to interact with voters, particularly individuals from those groups, and hear their concerns.
“This is an election cycle that is geared toward turning out our base, but also ensuring that our base is being as diverse as possible,” she said. “We’re talking about creating a space for the working Iowan, the retired Iowan, the student, because right now, the challenges that all of those folks are facing are not being dealt with by this current administration.”
During the hourlong stop in Maquoketa, DeJear mingled with attendees, addressed the crowd and took questions.
She emphasized her campaign’s commitment to supporting small businesses and making health care and brain health services accessible and affordable.
She also promised to prioritize and invest in education, including promoting career and technical education opportunities for students and providing universal pre-K and at least 30 hours a week of child care for families.
“It takes more than a 2.5% increase in our education budget,” she said, referring to recently passed legislation that provides for a 2.5% increase in per-pupil state aid for Iowa’s K-12 public schools. “We have a past-due bill that’s owed to each and every one of our students.”
Karen Manning, of Maquoketa, said she was “very pleased” that DeJear had filed to run.
“I was very impressed with her the first time she ran for state office, and she is a fabulous alternative to our current governor,” she said.
Officials with the Republican Party of Iowa did not respond to a request for comment Monday. However, Communications Director Kollin Crompton released a statement last week in which he said DeJear faces “an uphill battle” against Reynolds.
“While Reynolds’ vision for the state means lower taxes, more freedom, and a growing economy, DeJear wants to steer Iowa in the direction of New York and California,” said Crompton in the statement. “Freedom is on the ballot in November and there is only one candidate in this race who will defend it — that is Kim Reynolds.”