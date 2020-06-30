MANCHESTER, Iowa – Camp Courageous Garage Sale will be open for dropping off donations only next week.
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, July 6 to 8, at 1121 E. Main St. in Manchester.
Donors dropping off items will be required to wear a mask.
For more information on what can be donated and updates on the store, visit https://bit.ly/38bQItq or call the camp at 319-465-5916.
The current plan is for the store to open to customers on July 13, according to the organization.