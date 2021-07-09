EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A massive fire at an East Dubuque salvage yard on Wednesday caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage, officials said.
The damage estimate was provided Thursday morning by East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim, who noted the firefighters were continuing to work at the scene of the blaze at T&T Iron & Metals Inc., 5158 Barge Terminal Road.
Firefighters responded to the business at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after a significant fire broke out amid piles of recycled materials. Eight fire departments ended up responding to the scene to assist.
Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
Heim reported Thursday that a preliminary investigation found that T&T staff were “conducting a cutting operation in the area where the fire started.”