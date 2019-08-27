Fire officials say two separate residential blazes over the weekend resulted in the deaths of three dogs in Dubuque. A fourth dog was injured.
Dubuque Fire Marshal Mark Burkle said both fires began in the kitchens of the residences when no residents were home.
Firefighters responded to the first blaze at 5:47 p.m. Friday at 443 Clark St.
“There was a fire in the kitchen,” Burkle said.
Although no residents were home, two dogs were in the residence at the time.
“We had two dogs deceased,” Burkle said. “They were both overcome by smoke.”
Burkle said the cause of the fire likely originated with a slow cooker.
“There was a crock-pot plugged in, and it appears the electrical wiring caused an issue,” he said.
Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours. Burkle estimated the damage at $50,000.
Online property records list 443 Clark St. as a two-family duplex owned by Nottingham Properties, LLC.
Two other dogs were home when a fire broke out at 2:54 p.m. Saturday at 740 Fremont Ave., No. 3.
“One dog was deceased and one dog went to the vet,” Burkle said.
Firefighters arrived at the residence to find fire in the kitchen. No residents were home at the time.
“There were items being stored on the stovetop,” Burkle said. “A dog likely jumped at the stove, bumped the burner and turned it on.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for three hours. Burkle said damage from this fire was also estimated at $10,000.
Online property records list 740 Fremont Ave. as a four-unit apartment owned by Hanley Real Estate.