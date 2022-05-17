MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Supporters of a soon-to-be-built outreach center in Maquoketa celebrated Monday as they marked a next step for the project.
Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jackson County Fair/Extension and 4-H Outreach Center. The $2.9 million facility is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.
“It’s a big relief,” said Skott Gent, one of the co-chairs for the Together We Build finance steering committee for the center. “There’s been a lot of challenges with two steps forward, one step back, but to see it come to fruition now is a big sigh of relief.”
The outreach center will be located at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and will feature offices for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Jackson County and for the fair board, a conference center, a conference room and a certified kitchen.
The project came together as a collaboration among the Jackson County extension council, fair board and Board of Supervisors.
“We believe this project will encourage the citizens of our communities to make a long-term investment into an outreach center that will enhance the quality of life for Jackson County citizens,” said Amber Matthiesen, director of the Jackson County extension office, to attendees at the groundbreaking.
The county extension office currently is located in the basement of the county courthouse, a space it has outgrown, Matthiesen said following the ceremony. The new office will be in a more convenient spot and will allow extension staff to host more programs on site.
Nin Flagel, vice president of the Jackson County Fair board, noted that the facility will have an office for the fair board manager and a community room that can be rented out. Other attendees at the groundbreaking lauded features such as the addition of a community kitchen and meeting space that businesses can use.
Gent noted that in addition to benefiting the county extension office, the meeting space can be used by businesses for employee meetings and training. The facility also will mark another addition to an already strong fairgrounds, he said.
“This building will just be one more jewel in the crown of our facility,” Gent said.
County supervisors recently selected contractors for the $2.9 million project, which had its estimated costs almost double in the six years since the steering committee held its first meeting amid rising construction costs, the 2020 derecho and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporters rallied to meet those cost increases and have raised $2.6 million in grants and donations. Campaign organizers took out a $300,000 loan to finance the rest of the project, and they continue to raise funds to cover those costs.
“We just couldn’t have done it without people helping us,” said Dean Engel, steering committee co-chair.
Bellevue, Iowa, business Cornelius Seed was among the supporters of the outreach center. Owner and executive assistant Chris Cornelius, who also was on the fundraising subcommittee for the project, said her family’s connections to 4-H and the extension office run deep.
“To watch them do this today, that was a big deal, and it makes my heart happy,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.