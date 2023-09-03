09012023-danielsnyder-bf.jpg
Northeast Iowa Community College science instructor Daniel Snyder shows off a fossilized alligator skull at the Dubuque County Library District’s Peosta branch, where he has volunteered teaching kids about fossils.

 Benjamin Fisher

PEOSTA, Iowa — When not teaching classes, Northeast Iowa Community College science instructor Daniel Snyder donates some of his knowhow and effort to the community.

At NICC, Snyder is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, teaching classes that include anatomy and physiology, environmental science and human biology, though his Ph.D. is in paleontology. Recently, he also has been teaching younger students about fossils.

