Northeast Iowa Community College science instructor Daniel Snyder shows off a fossilized alligator skull at the Dubuque County Library District’s Peosta branch, where he has volunteered teaching kids about fossils.
PEOSTA, Iowa — When not teaching classes, Northeast Iowa Community College science instructor Daniel Snyder donates some of his knowhow and effort to the community.
At NICC, Snyder is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades, teaching classes that include anatomy and physiology, environmental science and human biology, though his Ph.D. is in paleontology. Recently, he also has been teaching younger students about fossils.
In a series of recent events at the Dubuque County Library District’s Peosta branch — located on NICC’s Peosta campus — Snyder added sleuth to his list of roles in “Paleo Mysteries.”
“I had a fellow professor here, Jake Krapfl, one of the English professors, bring me in a fossil,” Snyder said. “He had thought maybe it was a fossilized wasp nest or beehive. But I had to ask him why that couldn’t be. Because why? Because all this was ocean. That’s how I structured the class. I wanted the kids to have to answer their questions.”
The lessons were for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade.
This summer, Snyder also donated two days per week to helping tend plants at Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens — his first time doing so.
“It was definitely a lot of hard work,” he said. “On Tuesdays, I would be helping out in the rose garden or in the Japanese Garden. If you know the kind of peninsula out into the koi pond, I was responsible for that. It’s a pretty photogenic area, so I had quite a bit of pride in that.”
Snyder also helped care for the gardens’ evergreens.
“That’s where I did a lot of my learning,” he said. “Anybody can read, but I learned a lot about when branches are essentially dead but the tree is still healthy and what to look for in terms of when to prune those.”
Barb Block, volunteer coordinator for the arboretum, said that without the willingness of individuals such as Snyder, the upkeep of the facility might not be possible.
The arboretum runs primarily through the work of its base of 305 volunteers.
Block said Snyder brought many positive attributes to volunteer groups at the site.
“He worked with our Japanese Garden, Rose Garden and Conifer teams,” Block said. “He fit in well, communicated well and was just very energetic. He was willing to help out in different areas. And that’s what we look for — people who are willing to come in and do whatever we need to get the job done.”
Of course, having a great personality doesn’t hurt either.
“He also brought a great sense of humor,” Block said. “He just had a great energy and was a fun person for all of the volunteers to be around.”