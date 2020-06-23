DUNDEE, Iowa — A Delaware County man previously accused of sending pornographic videos to a minor now has been charged with two more child sex crimes.
Kevin M. Limkemann, 51, of Dundee, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with two sexual crimes involving children, including lascivious acts with a child, in the most recent case.
Court documents state that a child younger than 16 who knew Limkemann reported being sexually assaulted by him.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information about victims of alleged sexual crimes.
In December, Limkemann was charged with dissemination/exhibition of obscene material to minors.
Documents state that Manchester police were contacted on Dec. 3 by a person who reported that Limkemann sent pornographic videos to someone younger than 18 years old.
Law enforcement also received messages in which Limkemann admitted to sending the videos to the minor.
He has pleaded not guilty in that case.