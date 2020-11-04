EPWORTH, Iowa — “Thanksgiving Blessing Bags,” free meals for area families, will be available through a partnership among Western Dubuque High School’s Service Day and the Live Like Jack and Resources Unite organizations.
Donations are sought to complete the meals, including canned vegetables, boxed mashed potatoes, gravy mixes or jars, boxed dessert mixes, stuffing and cash.
Donations can be sent to school with students through Wednesday, Nov. 11, or dropped off at Western Dubuque High School, Drexler Middle School and the elementary schools in Farley, Epworth and Dyersville.
Businesses with donation boxes include Silker’s in Epworth; Fareway in Peosta; Main Street Market in Holy Cross; Cousin’s in Cascade; and Greenwood’s Grocery in Farley.
Meals will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 25 at Resources Unite, 1900 John F. Kennedy Road.