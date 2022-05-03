The Friday night show at this year’s Dubuque County Fair will transport fans back to the pop scene around the turn of the century and feature the founder of one of the biggest groups of that era.
The Pop 2000 Tour hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick, of ‘N Sync fame, will take the stage on July 29. Fair officials shared details about the concert with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it Monday morning.
In addition to ‘N Sync founding member Kirkpatrick, the concert will feature artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO.
“It’s exciting,” said Kevin Kotz, the fair’s general manager. “Our theme this year is ‘Back in Time,’ and we’re going backwards in time for some good entertainment."
The Pop 2000 Tour is performing throughout the United States. The show features performances of some of the decade’s biggest songs, including ‘N Sync hits “Bye Bye Bye,” which was at No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart for 10 weeks in 1998; and “It’s Gonna Be Me,” which held the top spot for five weeks in 2000.
The wildly popular boy band also featured Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass, and the group’s songs regularly topped charts.
O-Town was formed during the first season of the reality television series “Making the Band” in 2000. The band scored a No. 1 hit in 2001 with “All or Nothing,” which topped the Pop Airplay chart for four weeks.
Meanwhile, Cabrera’s hits include “On the Way Down” and “True,” both released in 2004.
Cook competed during the seventh season of “American Idol” in 2008. His hits include “The Time of My Life” and “Light On.”
“Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV” were among the hits for LFO, which has sold more than 4 million records.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $32.95 for the festival area in front of the stage — which features a dedicated bar area; $27.95 for reserved grandstand; $22.50 for general admission grandstand; and $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show for hillside seats.
Tickets are available beginning Monday, May 9, at dbqfair.com, by calling the fair box office at 563-588-1999 or at the fair office, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Kotz said the Saturday night musical headliners will be announced later this week. The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair will be held from July 26 to 31.