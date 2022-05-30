On the overcast morning of Henry and Mary Jean Westhoff’s wedding on June 2, 1962, the bride lost her engagement ring.
“I looked down at my hand, and it wasn’t there,” she said. “I sent my brother back to the house to look for it, but he couldn’t find it. I thought, ‘Oh, my Lord. It’s gone.’”
But as the sun came out from behind the clouds, someone spotted something sparkling in a crack on the church steps.
“He went over to see what it was, and it was my ring,” she said. “It had gotten caught on my wedding dress and slipped off, and I hadn’t noticed it.”
The rest of the wedding went off without a hitch, and to Henry and Mary Jean Westhoff, the lost-then-found ring became an amusing family anecdote rather than a negative start to their life together.
Mary Jean took that wedding dress a few years ago and had doll dresses made out of it, one for her and Henry and one for each of their seven children.
“Even the boys,” Mary Jean said. “It’s something they can give to their wives or a granddaughter.”
The couple met when they were teenagers growing up in western Dubuque County — Henry in New Vienna and Mary Jean in Dyersville. Their parents got together with a few other couples for a regular weekly card game.
“One week, somebody said, ‘Bring the kids. They’re about the same age,’” Henry said. “We were about 13, 14 years old. That’s how we met.”
They remained friends until their junior year of high school, when they went to junior prom together.
“She asked me,” Henry said. “And we were together ever since.”
They moved into their New Vienna home in 1964, where they raised their children and have lived for 58 years.
Henry worked as an ag machinery mechanic for many years, starting in the shop of his father, Hub Westhoff, which he later bought. He later worked for Scherrman’s Implement in Dyersville and Roeder Implement in Dubuque.
He also served for 55 years as a volunteer firefighter with the New Vienna Fire Department, including 20 years as chief, retiring from the department in 2021.
Mary Jean was a stay-at-home mom with a lot on her plate, including those seven children: Kurt, Brian, Douglas, Chris, Sally, Karen and Andy.
“Once the kids were in school, I worked at different places,” she said. “I worked at the bank for a couple of years, and then I worked in the nutrition department at the hospital in Dyersville.”
Oldest son Kurt Westhoff said his parents were always there for him and his siblings.
“Seven kids ain’t easy,” he said. “Mom was a stay-at-home mom and was there for us every day. When Dad had the farm implement business, it was right across the street (from the house), so we had our own little corner of the world there.”
Marian Klosterman, president of New Vienna Historical Society, was one year ahead of Henry in school and has known him most of her life. She also has been the Westhoffs’ neighbor since the day they moved in.
“They are a great family,” she said. “When there was a graduation party or something going on, I was always invited. That’s the way it is in a small town.”
Kurt and his brother Chris both went on to careers as firefighters — Kurt with West Des Moines, where he is currently a fire inspector, and Chris in Des Moines.
“I think we were influenced to a point by Dad’s work as a volunteer firefighter,” Kurt said. “We went to a lot of the social events the fire department held, and just being on the front lines sometimes when things were happening. It was a unique privilege to get rides on the firetrucks. Those trucks and those smells — it was just something I got into.”
Now that Henry and Mary Jean are retired, they enjoy time spent with their family, which includes 15 grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way, as well as being able to indulge in some of their hobbies.
“I play the accordion,” Mary Jean said. “There was a band that used to come to town and offered lessons. It’s something I enjoy, although I have shoulder problems and don’t do it as much as I used to.”
Henry enjoys fishing and gardening.
“Yeah, I have a boat that needs to get wet once in a while,” he said.
Mary Jean quickly credited her husband with the beautiful yard.
“We take care of our own yard,” she said. “But the flowers are his department. He likes to play in the dirt and fight the worms.”
“Might need some for fishing,” he said jokingly.
The couple said their friendship has been the secret to their long marriage.
“More so than anything else, we just enjoy each other,” Mary Jean said.
Henry agreed.
“We just get along well and just always take it day by day,” he said.
Kurt said his parents have always been best friends.
“I just think you see the happiness they have being with each other,” he said. “I’ve been married for 27 years. We all have long-lasting marriages. Picking the right partner the first time around is a lot easier when you have good role models.”
