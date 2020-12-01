Friends of Dubuque County Library District have launched a fundraiser for the purchase of games and puzzles.
After all of its money-making efforts have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fundraiser running through Dec. 14 will raise money to purchase the items. They then will be distributed to the library branches in Asbury, Peosta, Epworth, Farley and Holy Cross so they can be checked out starting in January.
Online donations can be made to www.dubcolib.org, and checks can be mailed to Friends of DCLD, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa 52002.