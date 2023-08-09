A month after a fatal shooting in Dubuque, investigators are still working on the case by following leads daily and conducting numerous interviews.

Dubuque Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. July 9 for a report of shots fired and found four individuals with gunshot wounds. Allen Taylor, 36, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released: Levon’ta Collins, 24, of Dubuque; Francis Thompson, 36, of Dubuque; and Tyrell Saunders, 24, of Coralville, Iowa.

Recommended for you