A month after a fatal shooting in Dubuque, investigators are still working on the case by following leads daily and conducting numerous interviews.
Dubuque Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of Broadway Street at about 2:30 a.m. July 9 for a report of shots fired and found four individuals with gunshot wounds. Allen Taylor, 36, of Dubuque, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released: Levon’ta Collins, 24, of Dubuque; Francis Thompson, 36, of Dubuque; and Tyrell Saunders, 24, of Coralville, Iowa.
No arrests related to the shooting have been made yet.
Recommended for you
“Investigators are still actively following new leads each day and conducting interviews with persons involved or who witnessed it,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh. “There also is evidence at the (Iowa) state crime lab pending examination, and they are hoping that will have more information to help shed light on the direction of the investigation.”
Welsh said that several individuals were still on scene when police arrived July 9, but investigators have since come to learn that the number of people who were in the area during the shooting was in excess of 70 people. The incident occurred outside of a residence.
“That’s obviously a great hurdle for us, trying to track down that quantity of persons and get statements from all of them and then follow up with them with a secondary interview or a third time meeting with them,” Welsh said.
Police previously reported that the individuals involved in the shooting knew each other, and the incident was not a random act of violence.
Welsh also said investigators are aware that multiple weapons were present during the disturbance.
Investigators often will speak with individuals who might have information on a case multiple times to see if they can learn any new information, and Welsh said this is also occurring for this investigation.
“When you have multiple persons like this, a big thing is tracking folks down and convincing persons to be cooperative and provide truthful information, and there’s the time it takes for a second or third interview,” Welsh said. “That’s the largest complexity in this case, having four persons shot, multiple weapons present and multiple witnesses that are less than easy to track down — getting truthful statements to help better understand what happened.”
Welsh added that more interviews, including with people already interviewed, may need to be conducted based on what the evidence at the state crime lab shows.
“The state crime lab has a several- week wait time for results to be released,” he said. “It’s a waiting game for them, as well.”
Welsh also said the area where the shooting occurred does not have traffic camera footage found in more highly trafficked areas, as that footage is generally focused on traffic needs.
“But technology as far as doorbell cameras, investigators are utilizing some of those resources,” Welsh said. “That’s been to our benefit while investigating the case.”