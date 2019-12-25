A lurid green hue to a tributary of Catfish Creek in Dubuque alarmed residents and — initially — local first responders on Tuesday, but authorities eventually determined the culprit was a nontoxic dye used by city staff.
Dubuque firefighters were dispatched Tuesday morning when authorities received reports about the green stream. Crews responded to the stretch of water in the area of Carlton and Isborn avenues.
That included the department’s hazardous- materials team, and crews blocked the green- colored water from traveling downstream as they investigated.
An early theory was that a significant amount of antifreeze had been dumped into a storm drain, according to Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch.
While some firefighters sought the spill’s source, others warned a downstream cattle farmer of the possible toxicity. Neighbors thought the substance might have killed a duck they found dead in the water.
Fire department officials even reached out to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which is required for a surface water spill, Motsch noted.
The plan at the time was to pump the affected water into a nearby septic system, so it went to the Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center rather than the Mississippi River.
But after several hours, firefighters were informed of the real story behind the substance.
City public works department staff members previously had injected green dye into a nearby sinkhole to determine how water moved through it, according to Randy Gehl, the city’s public information officer. That dye then made its way into the waterway.
“I’m happy because it means there isn’t that chemical in the water,” Motsch said. “There’s a happy ending to this story.”