Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included.
Simmons Pet Food project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approved vacating a portion of Flexsteel Way to make way for Simmons Pet Food starting operations at the former Flexsteel Industries plant on Seippel Road.
Background: Last month, Simmons announced plans to purchase the former Flexsteel plant in the Dubuque Industrial Center, invest around $80 million and create more than 270 full-time jobs.
As part of a development agreement with the company, the city agreed to sell two parcels of adjacent land, totaling about 8.4 usable acres. The proposed property to be conveyed also includes a portion of the Flexsteel Way right of way in between the lots.
What’s next: A public hearing on the proposed vacation of property has been set for the Jan. 19 council meeting.
Fiber optic project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans, specifications and estimated costs for a project to install fiber optic conduit along a portion of Asbury Road.
Background: In 2016, the city started an initiative to increase broadband access to residents. In 2018, the city agreed to partner with Interstate Power and Light and Alliant Energy to link Alliant’s local utility facilities and offices to broadband fiber networks. The project will install fiber conduit along Asbury Road, starting from intersection at John F. Kennedy Road to the eastern city limits of the city of Asbury.
What’s next: A contract for the project is estimated to be awarded by Jan. 19, with work expected to be completed by May 15. The estimated cost for the project, plus two bid alternates, is about $290,000, but the city only would pay for the bid alternate work if one or both of those are pursued. Those two bid alternates have an estimated total cost of about $103,000.
Grant application
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an application to National League of Cities for a $10,000 grant.
Background: The city is applying to receive funds that are part of the organization’s 2020 Leadership in Community Resilience grant program. Eight cities will be selected to receive the funds to enhance climate resilience in their communities. No match is required by the city in order to apply.
What’s next: If received, city officials intend to use the grant to fund the Teen Resiliency Corps, which was formed as part of a partnership between the city’s Sustainability Department and Multicultural Family Center. Teens enrolled in the program have canvassed their neighborhoods and discussed a variety of local issues with residents in an effort to build stronger community relationships. The funds also could be used by the city Housing Department to survey which rental housing units could utilize energy-efficiency improvements.