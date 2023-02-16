MANCHESTER, Iowa — As the Delaware County Board of Supervisors weighs its options in regard to a proposed carbon-capture pipeline set to run through a significant portion of the area, the public is beginning to demand answers.
During a recent work session, 18 landowners were in attendance, adamant that the supervisors do all they can to stop the pipeline project.
The proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline would bisect the state from northwest to southeast, spanning nearly 811 miles in Iowa, including 25 miles in Delaware County from the ethanol processing plant west of Dyersville to the northwest corner of the county.
John Hoffmann, who lives north of Manchester, asked the supervisors to relay what they heard at a recent meeting of county supervisors in Des Moines.
“Speaking with supervisors from Shelby County, they would like to see other counties pursue other avenues instead of a lawsuit,” Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom responded.
Shelby County already has been taken to court by Summit Carbon Solutions LLC, another CO2 pipeline network with plans to run a pipeline through Iowa, believing ordinances passed by Shelby County would stall its construction plans.
“Most of the counties at the meeting were neutral,” Madlom continued. “But the ones that spoke up were against it — most of them were not happy with state legislators.”
Madlom went on to say that he spoke with Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, and Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, both whose districts include Delaware County. Madlom said Zumbach explained to him that to work with other legislators, he needed to “go along with them, so they go along with me.”
“I didn’t appreciate that attitude,” Madlom continued. “I still think he represents us.”
Supervisor Pete Buschmann said if Shelby County prevails in the lawsuit, other counties will have enough time to join in.
“My understanding is that we have time,” he said. “I think you will see a lot of (other counties joining) if they don’t lose that suit. If they lose the suit, then we are probably up the creek. When I talked with Dan (Zumbach), what I got out of him was the State of Iowa spent a lot of time setting up the utilities board, and that’s what we need to trust. He said he’s getting pressure from ethanol groups. I have not seen that personally. I told him I thought this was a big loser politically. He said we need to be able to trust the utilities board on this.”
Hoffmann said while looking at letters sent to the Iowa Utilities Board website about the project, he found fabricated letters from county residents, including himself, supporting the project.
“I called the Iowa Utilities Board, the consumer advocate office and the governor’s office trying to find out what’s going on,” Hoffmann said. “When I called the utilities board, they told me they were starting to get other calls about that. Supposedly, this happened because Navigator was trying to simplify their tabulation — they are going to fix it.”
A speaker told the supervisors that they should take the risk and do whatever they can to fight the pipeline, even if they lose and it costs county taxpayers money.
Following the meeting, Madlom addressed that suggestion saying, “We are elected to look at the whole picture and do the best we can. It’s not easy for any of us. We are behind these farmers 100%.”
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs said after the meeting that she still has safety concerns about the pipeline.
“That’s still a big concern for me,” she said. “Somewhere down the line, we are probably going to need to add an ordinance to our zoning to include CO2 pipelines. We really don’t even have hazardous liquid pipelines in our zoning. And if we are going to do it, we are going to do it right. A setback needs to be reasonable, but a 50-foot setback like in Shelby County is really a bad joke. There’s no point in doing it if we are going to do a halfway job.”
