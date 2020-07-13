CASCADE, Iowa — In order for a vintage vehicle to be considered for Carl Kelchen’s collection, a specific set of criteria needed to be met.
He and his wife of 58 years, Karen, decided more than 40 years ago to try to find and buy every model of 1957 Ford they could, so long as they sported red and white colors. These characteristics called back to the first car that Carl owned, a 1957 Ford Fairlane 500.
While the Cascade couple has collected and restored these cars for decades, they felt the time had come to start looking for ways to reduce their collection.
“A year or so ago, we thought it might be good to start downsizing a bit,” Carl said. “We thought it would be nice to offer (money from car sales) to a charity somehow, but we didn’t know how to go about it.”
Through Mecum Auctions, Carl heard about Curing Kids Cancer, a nonprofit based outside of Atlanta. He decided the Indy 2020 Mecum Auction would be a perfect opportunity both to reduce his car collection and give to the nonprofit, especially since his brother- in-law and sister-in-law are cancer survivors.
“It just kind of touched a soft spot,” said Carl, who, with Karen, founded Custom Precast Co. in Cascade in 1967. “If this can make one kid survive or help find a cure, it all will be worth it.”
Seven of the Kelchens’ 1957 Fords will be sold at the auction, which runs through Saturday, July 18, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. The Kelchen vehicles will be sold on Thursday, July 16, with all proceeds going to Curing Kids Cancer.
Founded in 2005 by Grainne and Clay Owen after their 9-year-old son, Killian, died of leukemia, Curing Kids Cancer has raised more than $17 million for child cancer treatment and cure research.
John Kraman, Mecum Auctions spokesman and TV commentator, said the auction will sell more than 2,000 vehicles and garner more than $50 million in sales throughout the week — though the Kelchens collection is the only one specifically benefiting Curing Kids Cancer, Mecum’s charity of choice.
“The generosity and sincerity of what (the Kelchens) are doing cannot be overstated,” he said.
Mecum Auctions have had a hand in raising several million dollars over the years for Curing Kids Cancer, and Kraman said it means a lot to be involved in the organization’s mission in some way.
In addition to being for a good cause, Kraman said bidding car enthusiasts will love the red-and-white theme of the Carl Kelchen Collection. The models featured in the sale are all big ones from 1957, he said, and Kelchen kept them in great condition.
“These cars could normally go for $250,000, $300,000,” he said. “We’ve never had a collection like this … and it’s unlikely that we’ll ever get another collection like it again.”
The cars that Kelchen has up for sale at the auction are a Ford Thunderbird, Del Rio Ranch Wagon, F-100 pickup, Ranchero, Fairlane 500, Fairlane 500 Skyliner and Fairlane 500 Sunliner.
As of Sunday, the online bids ranged from $5,500 to $26,000 per vehicle, totaling $115,500.
The Thunderbird is the only car that doesn’t quite fit the red-and-white theme, Kraman noted, as Ford never made the car in more than one color. The red Thunderbird in Kelchen’s collection currently has a bid for $10,500.
Kelchen actually owned and worked on five or six Thunderbirds since starting his collection.
“They’re probably my favorite to restore, but I never did care to drive them much,” he said. “I’m 6 feet tall, and I couldn’t straighten out in them.”
The first car that Kelchen ever bought was a Model A Ford from another Cascade man, he said. After restoring the car, he picked up the original owner from a nursing home and drove it through the Cascade bicentennial parade.
Though he loved working on his collection over the years, Kelchen soon will be down to just a few left.
“After this, I’ve got two pickups, a tractor and a semi truck left,” he said with a laugh.