The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kaitlyn M. Heiderscheit, 22, of 14674 N. Cascade Road, No. 305, reported the loss of $600 through wire fraud at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- Daniel J. Splinter, 53, of 2901 Pinard St., reported $600 worth of damage to a vehicle parked near 9442 Noonan St. between about 10 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
- Armin Covic, 23, of 2850 N. Grandview Ave., reported $500 worth of damage done to a vehicle parked near his residence between about 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.
- MidWestOne Bank, 2600 Rockdale Road, reported $500 worth of damage to a door at about 1:10 p.m. Thursday.