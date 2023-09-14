Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A touring holiday musical is coming to Dubuque in December.
A performance of “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” will be held Dec. 8 at Five Flags Center, according to a press release from the venue. The event is cosponsored by TH Media.
The show features actors portraying Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley and is based on a Tony Award-nominated musical.
The show includes performances of holiday hits such as “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”
Tickets are available beginning Friday, Sept. 15, and can be purchased at the Five Flags Center box office, by calling 563-589-4351 or online at ticketmaster.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.