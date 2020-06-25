Holy Family Catholic Schools officials recently hired a new academic innovation coordinator for Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Mariah Reeves will start in the position on Wednesday, July 1. The new position replaces the assistant principal role at Wahlert as current Assistant Principal Lisa Krapfl transitions to be the system’s curriculum director.
Reeves comes to Holy Family from Mount Vernon High School, where she taught English, “designed elective courses and wrote curriculum while serving on the district’s leadership team,” according to a press release.
She has previously worked in the Department of English and Academic Achievement Program at Coe College and at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.